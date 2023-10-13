Virtu Financial LLC Sells 7,304 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $6,911,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.61.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $85.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

