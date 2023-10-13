Virtu Financial LLC Takes $967,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

