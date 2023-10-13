Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total value of $100,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,469.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $192.88 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average is $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.