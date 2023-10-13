Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $501.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.45 and a 200 day moving average of $448.37. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $520.19.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.