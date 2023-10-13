Virtu Financial LLC Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $252.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day moving average of $226.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $255.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

