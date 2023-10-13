Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,695 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 93,824 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.3% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lyft by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 125,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,379 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.66 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Dave Stephenson acquired 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John David Risher bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at $141,819,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dave Stephenson bought 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,531.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 and have sold 43,733 shares worth $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

