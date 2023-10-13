Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Virtu Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

VIRT opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,152,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

