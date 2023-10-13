Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Lowered to $293.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on V. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.86.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $236.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $440.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

