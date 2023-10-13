Visa (NYSE:V) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.45.

NYSE V opened at $236.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

