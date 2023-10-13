Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vision Energy Price Performance
Shares of VENG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 20,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,662. Vision Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $130.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.
About Vision Energy
