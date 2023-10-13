Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Vital Energy news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. TheStreet raised Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,759. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $73.27.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.28. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 57.79%. The business had revenue of $335.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Vital Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

