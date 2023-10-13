Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $15.95

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $15.51. Vitru shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 465 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vitru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Vitru Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $522.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 223.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vitru by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vitru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

