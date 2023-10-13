Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Voestalpine
Voestalpine Price Performance
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.54%.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voestalpine
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Challenges Loom for Regional Banks as Interest Rates Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.