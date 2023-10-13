Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Voestalpine

Voestalpine Price Performance

OTCMKTS VLPNY remained flat at $5.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.54%.

About Voestalpine

(Get Free Report)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.