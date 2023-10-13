Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 325,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

VWAGY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 261,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

