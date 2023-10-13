vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

