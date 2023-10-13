Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $243.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VMC. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

VMC stock opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.89 and a 200-day moving average of $203.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after buying an additional 123,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,128,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,189,000 after acquiring an additional 89,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

