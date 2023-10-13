W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley makes up about 0.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 36.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,226,000 after buying an additional 1,319,663 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. 35,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,740. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

