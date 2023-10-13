W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) versus FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Head to Head Survey

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $11.17 billion 1.46 $1.38 billion $4.55 13.95 FG Financial Group $20.09 million 0.71 $1.09 million $0.77 1.81

This table compares W. R. Berkley and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for W. R. Berkley and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 3 6 0 2.67 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.93%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 10.85% 17.65% 3.49% FG Financial Group 30.00% 57.49% 17.90%

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley



W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; casualty and specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners and facilities operators; specialized insurance coverages for fine arts and jewelry exposures; umbrella and excess liability coverage products; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers commercial general liability, umbrella, professional liability, directors and officers, commercial property, and surety products, as well as products for technology, and life sciences and travel industries; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, auto, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical and property and crime insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About FG Financial Group



FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

