Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 1.3 %

WMMVY opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

