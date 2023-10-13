Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 1.3 %
WMMVY opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48.
About Wal-Mart de México
