Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.00 billion-$145.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.15.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

