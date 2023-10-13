Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Shares Gap Down to $71.88

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.88, but opened at $70.05. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 1,852 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,463,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at $653,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,084 shares of company stock worth $6,278,609. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. CWM LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

