Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WRBY. William Blair began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Warby Parker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.30.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WRBY

Warby Parker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $125,776.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,820 shares in the company, valued at $178,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $125,776.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,820 shares in the company, valued at $178,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 402,535 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $4,923,003.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,690,563 shares in the company, valued at $118,515,585.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,878 shares of company stock worth $5,199,246 over the last 90 days. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $93,249,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Warby Parker by 2,743.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 1,171,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Warby Parker by 318.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 855,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.