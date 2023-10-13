WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 127,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 71,137 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,796,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,034,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,231,000 after purchasing an additional 97,947 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,206 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS NULV opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
