WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.55 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

