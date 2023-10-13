WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 675 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after buying an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

