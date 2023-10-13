WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

OTIS opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

