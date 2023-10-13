WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $2.52 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 192,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.62.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $207.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

