WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $894,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $667,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.