WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $141,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

