WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 1,500 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chewy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,933,000 after purchasing an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,419,000 after purchasing an additional 165,036 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after buying an additional 102,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $543,855. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $17.36 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 157.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.