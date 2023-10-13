WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 685 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.8 %

CHD stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.