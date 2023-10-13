WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 155.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

