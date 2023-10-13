WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 51,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

