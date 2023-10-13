WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 150 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

