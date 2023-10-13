WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,766 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

