WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 74 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $361.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day moving average of $393.16. The company has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

