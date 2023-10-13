WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 917 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.