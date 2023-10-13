Waycross Investment Management Co Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after buying an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 546.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after buying an additional 1,874,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $141.76. 365,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,941. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

