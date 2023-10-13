Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 253 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Waycross Investment Management Co reduced its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Boise Cascade makes up about 1.3% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $264,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,908 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,271. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $112.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

