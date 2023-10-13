Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 8,050 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Waycross Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,060 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

