Waycross Investment Management Co Trims Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Lear were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 21.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lear by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE LEA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.61. The stock had a trading volume of 56,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,633. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lear

Insider Activity

In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.