Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) vs. Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Head to Head Analysis

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 1.91 $9.00 million $4.04 6.13

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 26.72% 20.53% 1.28%

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

