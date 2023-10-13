WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Guggenheim

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.62.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

