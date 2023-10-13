Wedbush Upgrades Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $32.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised Beazer Homes USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $734.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.33. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.26 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.94%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

