Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Micron Technology (MU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) in the last few weeks:

10/10/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $77.00.

10/5/2023 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00.

9/26/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $58.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

9/14/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

