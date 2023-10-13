Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 15,874 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.