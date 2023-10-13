Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,088. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.