Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 4,980 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Lincoln Electric worth $34,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $184.05. 17,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.16 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.57.

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.