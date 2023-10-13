Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.68. 234,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,747. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $274.97 and a 12-month high of $393.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.65.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

