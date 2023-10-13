Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 8,297 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.91. 3,563,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,398,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

